Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha are back with MTV Splitsvilla 12 which is all set to air its first episode on Friday (August 16) at 7 pm. And viewers will be introduced to 10 girls and 16 boys who will try to find their ideal match and emerge as the ultimate winner of the season.

This year, boys will apparently face tough competition as the number of girls in the villa are considerably less. In their quest to become an ideal match and own that special advantage over other couples, viewers will undoubtedly witness a lot of drama, break-ups, backstabbing and jealousy inside the villa. Girls will enjoy more attention and may plan their every move that will help them climb up the ladder to the winner's trophy. The contestants are aged between 20-30 years.

And while the tagline says that 'it's time for your best shot at love', we take a look the sexy girls and handsome boys of Splitsvilla 12 hosted by Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha.

Girls

Alice Gari, 22

Soundarya Thakur, 21

Aahna Sharma, 19

Hridya Prajapati, 20

Bhavya Sharma, 20

Jinal Sharma, 23

Meisha Iyer, 25

Arshiya, 23

Priyamvada Kant, 30

Aradhana Sharma, 20

Boys

Pranav Bhardwaj, 20

Shrey Mittal, 24

Rahul Gujral, 22

Uday Sachdeva, 20

Anshit Khandelwal, 20

Sambhav Baid, 23

Pulkit Kapoor, 21

Aman Dheer, 24

Alfez Khaishagi, 24

Piyush Sharma, 27

Ankush Kalyan, 23

Shivam Bihari, 19

Pratyaksh Rajbhatt, 22

Abhinay (Loka), 23

Bhavin Bhanushali, 20

Ashish Bhatia, 23