7:36 pm -

7:35 pm - Shagun has now climbed up the role and will try to basket as much roses in Samyuktha's basket as possible.

7:33 pm - Oh no! Shagun got all of Sam's priorities wrong. This is going to cost them for sure. They have now been slapped with 3 minutes and 20 seconds.

7:28 pm - Now, Shagun and Samyuktha begin their finale task. Shagun will now try to match Samyuktha's priorities and try to get less seconds penalty.

7:26 pm - In the second stage of the finale task, Gaurav will now have to climb up the ropes and reach the other end with the help of two planks. During this, Shruti will be blindfolded holding a basket in her hands in which Gaurav will have to basket 5 roses. They managed to get only 1 rose in the basket.

7:21 pm - Gaurav and Shruti have finished the task in style. Gaurav got 6 of Shruti's priorities wrong. and now they have been slapped with a penalty of 120 seconds which will be added to their total time.

7:19 pm - Gaurav managed to put Shruti's three priorities on order but that was not enough.

7:12 pm - Shruti and Gaurav will be performing first in the finale task. Shruti is setting up her priorities while Gaurav is blindfolded. He will now have to guess Shruti's priorities and put in order to win the task.

7:10 pm - In the first stage of the final challenge, girls will have to set their priorities and boys will have to guess which priorities they have in order in their lives. The name of the challenge is Phool and Final. Every wrong guess will be penalised and 20 seconds will be added in their total time taken for completing the task.

7:09 pm - Rannvijay and Sunny Leone welcome the finalists at the finale task of Splitsvilla 11.

7:07 pm - All the ex-contestants are here to cheer our finalists.

7:06 pm - Looks like Shagun and Sam are having a fun time on their date. Shagun is getting really filmy while flirting with Samyuktha.

7:04 pm - As Gaurav and Shruti go on a date, Gaurav surprises Shruti with a lovely gift. Gaurav calls Rohan to spend some time with Shruti. Shruti couldn't contain her emotions. She hugged Rohan tightly and as they say nothing could be better than this.

7:01 pm - The two finalists - Gaurav-Shruti and Shagun-Samyuktha will now go on a date with each other.

After beating Kabir-Anushka and Anshuman-Roshni in the semi-finale, Gaurav-Shruti and Shagun-Samyuktha will be competing against each other to emerge as the ultimate winner of MTV Splitsvilla 11.

Last Sunday on Splitsvilla XI, Shagun and Samyuktha and Gaurav and Shruti won their ticket to finale after successfully completing the semi-finale task thanks to their great coordination whereas Kabir and Anushka and Anshuman and Roshni struggled to finish the task.

During the task, Shruti was given an option to perform with Rohan instead of Gaurav, but she chose friendship over love as she didn't want to leave Gaurav mid-way because he always stood by her in her ups and downs.

In tonight's episode of Splitsvilla 11, the two finalists will have to be a complete package to overcome high endurance finale task together. The challenge will not only test their physical strength but will also test their bond of love and friendship and how well they know each other.

Stay tuned for MTV Splitsvilla 11 live updates at 7 pm today.