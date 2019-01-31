MTV Splitsvilla XI has reached its last leg and the finale episode will see Gaurav Alugh-Shruti Sinha and Shagun Pandey-Samyuktha Hegde fight it out to win the coveted trophy. The two finalist couples beat Kabeer Bhartiya- Anushka Mitra and Anshuman Malhotra-Roshni Wadhwani in the semi-finale task.

While it will be exciting to see who emerges as the winner and how, an "unseen undekha" clip of Shruti is out on Voot, where surprisingly she chooses friend Gaurav over lover Rohan Hingorani when given the choice by host Rannvijay. All these, despite Rohan going down on his knees and proposing to her.

Well, before you raise your eyebrows, Shruti clarified that though she loves Rohan, she can't leave Gaurav at this point of time when they are so close to winning the show.

A self-confessed filmy girl hailing from Delhi, Shruti had earlier revealed a lot of her personal life secrets in a candid conversation on Voot. Be it using 'I Love You' just for sex to kissing a girl, Shruti had shared it all.

No wonder she is quite popular on social media and often posts a lot of bold and sexy pictures of hers on Instagram. Going by her hot images, one can't deny the fact that the diva surely has a perfect figure and an amazing style sense.

Check out some hot and bold photos of Splitsvilla XI finalist Shruti.