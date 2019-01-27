7:42 pm - It looks like Shagun and Samyuktha and Gaurav and Shruti will be going to the finals of Splitsvilla 11 as they successfully completed both the legs of the semi-finale task unlike Kabir and Anushka and Anshuman and Roshni.

7:41 pm - Kabir and Anushka don't seem to be getting along with each other in their performance. The way they have performed is really not up to the mark.

7:39 pm - Kabir and Anushka now begin the second leg of their semi-finale task and like the first leg, they showed poor coordination between them once again.

7:37 pm - Now Shruti and Gaurav are performing and they are coordinating really well. In between, they struggled but they managed to pull off the climbing task. But they failed to break into the heart-shaped boxes with coconuts.

7:34 pm - In the second leg of the semi finals task, Shagun and Sam's coordination was flawless but Roshni and Anshuman failed to complete their task.



7:33 pm - Anshuman and Roshni struggled with climbing the wall. They fell and couldn't complete the task but managed to scrore three coconuts into the heart-shaped boxes.

7:24 pm - Shagun and Samyuktha have successfully completed the challenge. They collected 4 coconuts, climbed up the wall with good co-ordination and managed to put break two hearts with the collected coconuts while rappling down from a height.

7:23 pm - The couples now gear up for the second task. And the two couples who will complete the semi-finale task will go to finals. And this task is going to require a lot of physical strength.

7:18 pm - So far everybody perform well in the first task except for Kabir and Anushka.

7:16 pm - The name of the semi-finale task is The Tower of Love. Firstly, the couple will have to lift a coconut with the backs without touching their hands and will have to basket it into the other side by carrying it from one end to another.

7:15 pm - The semi-finale task finally begins. The four couples - Shagun-Samyuktha, Gaurav-Shruto, Kabir-Anushka and Anshuman-Roshni - will be competing against each other to win a ticket to finale.

7:13 pm - Majority of ex-Splitsvillans chose Anshuman and Roshni to go forward in the semi-finale while Rohan and Maera won't. Anshuman got a choice to perform with Roshni and he said yes.

7:12 pm - As Anshuman and Maera get into semi-finale, they get a chance to choose a partner for themselves. While Anshuman chose Roshni, Maera chose Rohan. But there's a catch. Only one couple will go to semi-finale as only four couples can perform, the ex-Splitsvillans will now decide who they want to see in the semi-finale among Anshuman-Roshni and Maera-Rohan.

7:11 pm - "Mere bina kaunse jhande gaad liye tune?" says Aarushi to Fahad! Things are gonna get intense. "Maine toh kaha tha mere bina khelega toh haarega, hargaya," says Dutta to Fahad! Dutta is so happy to see Fahad out of the game.

7:09 pm - As ex-Splitsvillans come to cheer for the semi-finalists, Rohan gives a ring to Shruti with "My Queen" written on it and she is totally flattered right now. He just went down on one knee to propose to her her for lifelong commitment. Gaurav is happy to see Shruti happy.

7:04 pm - While Kabir and Anushka voted for Fahad and Mehek, Gaurav-Shruti and Shagun-Samyuktha voted for Anshuman and Maera to compete in the semi-finale.

Not Splitsvilla but Fahad seems to have won true friendship in Kabir. For Fahad Splitsvilla XI was about friendship with Kabeer.

7:03 pm - As Fahad-Mehek and Anshuman-Maera are pleading the semi-finalists to give them a chance to perform in the semi-finale, a big argument breaks between Fahad and Gaurav.

Kabeer thinks Gaurav ki phatti padi hai Fahad se as he is a great performer and that's why he will not choose him for the semi finale.

7:02 pm - Anshuman asked the safe couples to choose him for the semi finale as he will be extremely entertaining for the audience and them as well.

7:01 pm - The semi finals of Splitsvilla XI has finally begun and Fahad and Mehek and Maera and Anshuman are given another chance to prove their worth of competing in the semi-finale.

Last Sunday on MTV Splitsvilla 11, Gaurav and Shruti along with Shagun and Samyuktha and Kabir and Anushka went into the semi-finale while Fahad and Mahek and Maera and Anshuman went home as they failed to win the task. But it looks like the two couples will now be given a final chance to get into semi-finals and their fate will lie in the hands of safe contestants.

We saw how Arushi Dutta and Fahad decided to seperate from each other and Fahad went on to perform with Mehek in the acting task. While the two are no more a couple, they will be seen locking horns with each other in tonight's episode of Splitsvilla XI.

Moreover, in the semi-finale task, the Splitsvillians will be seen hanging by the thread. The eliminated Splitsvillans will also join the semi-finalists and help them in completing the task. It remains to be seen who will nail the task?

