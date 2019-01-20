7:42 pm - Anushka once again managed to get the ring but Kabir failed to throw the ring into the pole.

7:41 pm - Kabir and Anushka are now just one ring short of going to the semi-finale with other two couples.

7:34 pm - Shagun and Samyuktha are going to semi-finale with Gaurav and Shruti.

7:31 pm - Today's Test your Bond challenge is called The Ring Ceremony. In the challenge, girls will fight it out in the ring against each other to get the hold of the ring and pass it on to their respective partners. And the couples who will throw two rings to the pole, will go the semi-finale.

7:30 pm - Fahad is now really confused who to chose between Mehek and Dutta. And unfortunately, Fahad has dumped Dutta as he will now perform the challenge with Mehek. Dutta has now been eliminated. Her journey now ends here. Fahad didn't even come to greet Dutta for the one last time as she left the spot.

7:29 pm - Now it's time for the Test Your Bond challenge. And the one who will fail to win, his/her journey will go home right here, right now.

7:24 pm - And its time for the results and the one couple who will win, will get an advantage and go straight to semi-finale. And Divya Agarwal and Baseer announce that the one performance which was unique and had great moments, was of Shruti and Gaurav. They have now landed straight into the semi-finale of Splitsvilla 11.

7:22 pm - Dutta is getting quite upset with Fahad and Mehek's overdramatic performance of their journey. She feels that Fahad is taking revenge and making fun of her tattoos and her love for fitness.

7:21 pm - And now the final couple who will perform today are Mehek and Fahad. And it's going to be really hard for Dutta to relive all the moments she had with Fahad while sitting at a distance.

7:18 pm - Now, Kabir and Anushka are showing their journey on Splitsvilla 11 with the help of Samyuktha and Shruti. They are chronicling all the memorable moments they had together.

7:16 pm - Anshuman and Maera are depicting the moment when Anshuman and Roshni hit it off instantly during the tug of war challenge. And Maera is literally kissing everywhere on Anshuman's face and everyone is rolling on the floor laughing.

7:15 pm - Now its time for Anshuman to perform and depict his journey in the villa through his acting skills.

7:13 pm - Shagun and Samyuktha's intimate dance has raised the heat in the villa and everyone is jaw-dropped after watching their performance.

7:11 pm - Samyuktha is now performing on Laila Main Laila and Shagun is really reliving the moment when Sam had made a grand entrance as a wild-card in Splitsvilla XI.

7:10 pm - Now, its Shagun and Samyuktha who have taken the centre stage.

7:07 pm - Shruti and Gaurav have performed extremely well as Rohan and Shruti and Divya and Baseer seemed quite impressed with their acting skills.

7:05 pm - The new ideal match Shruti and Gaurav switch their characters and imitate each other. While Gaurav slipped into a one piece dress as Shruti, Shruti wore a casual t-shirt and jeans and started imitating Rohan.

7:03 pm - Splitsvilla 10 contestants Divya Agarwal and Baseer join the Splitsvillans and they will be judging their performances in the Bae Watch session.

7:02 pm - Arushi Dutta complains to Rannvijay that it is impossible for her to stay with Fahad because he doesn't respect her. She tells Rannvijay that she don't want to perform with Fahad. Fahad says he had started feeling for her but she left her with no option. Fahad says he wants to perform with Mehek and the latter accepts his proposal as well.

7:01 pm - This episode of Splitsvilla XI has begun with a major fight between Dutta and Fahad. Dutta is so upset that she doesn't want to perform with Fahad anymore.

Last Sunday, Roshni and Handa's journey on MTV Splitsvilla 11 came to an end and the villa got a new ideal match in Gaurav and Shruti. While another Splitsvilla couple Fahad and Arushi Dutta decided to part ways, it looks like there are more splitsvillans who are going to goodbye to Splitsvilla XI tonight.

In tonight's episode of MTV Splitsvilla 11, the Splitsvillans will be seen switching characters and imitating them in front of everyone. And the latest task will eventually turn hotter as Samyuktha will be seen performing a sizzling dance which will leave Shagun jaw-dropped including other boys in the villa.

In another task, Splitsvillans will be pitted against each other in a ring where they will have to showcase their physical strength and emerge as victorious. Both boys and girls will be seen fighting their way out and things may get nasty when the test gets physical.

In the sneak peak video of tonight's episode, Sunny Leone can be heard saying that 'your journey in Splitsvilla 11 ends here" after one Splitsvillan failed to win the task. Now it remains to be seen to whom she was addressing which left everyone baffled.

