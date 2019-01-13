7:45 pm - Dutta and Fahad had many arguments while they were preparing for the performance and they've decided not to perform at all at today's Bae Watch Session.

7:44 pm - Splitsvillans now gather as Rannvijay briefs them about their next challenge.

7:42 pm - Fahad and Dutta, on the other hand, are trying to figure out their differences but it looks like their fight has made a dent between their connection.

7:40 pm - Meanwhile, Anshuman talks to Mehek telling her that he will perform with Maera.

7:38 pm - Fahad and Dutta are having the most terrible fight. Now both of them are unsure about whom to perform with next. While Fahad is heartbroken, Dutta says she doesn't want to perform with him anymore because she says she can't take man shit again and again all the time.

7:36 pm - Meanwhile, Dutta questioned Fahad did he favour Kabir by saving Mehek and eliminating Handa. Fahad is upset that he was expecting a hug from her but he got something else.

7:33 pm - After Splitsvillans came back to villa, Anshuman found a heartfelt note that Roshni had written for him on the mirror.

7:31 pm - Handa has voted for Mehek while Mehek has voted for Handa. It is now Fahad who will decide who will go home. And Fahad has voted out Handa and the latter is not happy about it.

7:30 pm - And Looks like there's a twist in tonight's episode. One more contestant will have to go home from Splitsvilla XI as the Oracle starts buzzing. The unsafe contestants have to decide amongst themselves who goes home tonight.

7:27 pm - Gaurav dumps Roshni leaving Anshuman teary-eyed. Shruti has finally taken her revenge as Roshni and Anshuman had eliminated Rohan a couple of weeks ago.

7:25 pm - And now among Roshni, Arushi Handa, Fahad and Mehek, one Splitsvillan will go home for sure.

7:24 pm - And according to the Oracle's calculations, Gaurav and Shruti are an ideal match.

7:22 pm - And now it's time to face the Oracle. As Maera is single and Samyuktha can't go with Shagun because he chose to leave Handa and got cursed, Gaurav and Shruti will now face the Oracle.

7:21 pm - As Anushka breaks down, Rannvijay and Sunny Leone try to console her.

7:18 pm - Anushka and Maera both are thrashing each other with their harsh words.

7:14 pm - Maera has now exposed Anushka and Kabir by revealing that the cap which Gaurav had given to Anushka, Kabir threw it away, stepped his foot on it, poured water on it and kept on hitting it.

7:13 pm - Things get so nasty between Anushka and Maera again in the dome session.

7:11 pm - Kabir thanks Mehek for understanding his emotions and making the sacrifice and brings Anushka along with him where the rest of the safe couple are sitting together.

7:09 pm - As Kabir, who is an ideal match with Mehek and won the task, gets a special power to save any one among Mehek and Anushka. He will now have to pick between his ideal match and his love with Anushka. Kabir goes with Anushka and saves her sending Mehek into the danger zone.

7:08 pm - And the same goes with Fahad and Arushi Dutta. Fahad sacrifices for Dutta and stands in the danger zone.

7:05 pm - Roshni reveals that she has found love in Anshuman and that's why she was here on Splitsvilla 11. Both exchange 'I Love You' as Roshni stands with Anushka and Mehek who are in the danger zone.

7:04 pm - Rannvijay reveals that Anshuman and Roshni, though being an ideal match, are not safe today. Any one of them is unsafe and they will have to decide among themselves. Roshni immediately votes her out as she wants Anshuman to continue.

7:03 pm - "Tumhare toh do baap hai," says Maera to Anushka. Things get so nasty between these girls that they start insulting each other's family.

7:02 pm - Fahad argues with Dutta asking her why did she support and didn't say anything when Gaurav said that Fahad was playing Kabir's game. Dutta tells him that the world is not revolving around Kabir.

7:01 pm - Dutta is worried and planning to make sure she and Fahad doesn't get eliminated tonight. Dutta discusses with Gaurav the strategy.

Stay tuned for MTV Splitsvilla 11 live updates at 7 pm today.