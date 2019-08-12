There's no surpassing Sunny Leone when it comes to topping the list of Most Googled Celebrities in India. This new Laila of Bollywood has not just become the most searched celebrity in India but she has beaten the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood superstars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the race.

Sunny Leone's life is now an open book. One can easily revisit some of the important chapters of her life in her biopic web series Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. The series had definitely boosted her searches. And besides her biopic series, most searches related to Sunny are with respect to her videos, according to Google Trends' analytics.

Also, the trends show that a large number of searches for Sunny Leone originate from Northeastern states such as Manipur and Assam.

On managing to remain at the top position, Sunny said, "My team bought this to my notice and I have to attribute this to my fans who have constantly been there for me . It's a great feeling."

Last year, too, Sunny topped the list of Most Googled Celebrities in India. She gave up her career as a porn star in 2012 and embarked on her new journey in Bollywood thereafter.

