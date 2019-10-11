Last Friday episode of MTV Splitsvilla 12 ended on a cliffhanger wherein Piyush and Priyamvada were chosen to challenge the chosen ones - Ashish and Miesha. But before battling out with the chosen ones, the two will have to go through the ideal matches - Alfez-Aaradhna, in the task.

In tonight's episode, Ashish and Piyush were pitted against each other in a physically challenging task wherein they would be trying to make one another fall on the ground. Soon things got really serious between the two biggest rivals in Splitsvilla 12.

At point of time, while performing the task, Piyush hit Ashish with the stick so hard on his head that it broke into two pieces. This made Ashish very angry and got into a heated argument with Piyush.

They continued with the task but this time, the two had to make each other fall using their hands. And while doing it, Piyush, who was a bit aggressive in his approach, was pinned down by Ashish like a wrestler and Piyush landed straight on his back.

Alfez, one-half of the ideal match, broke into tears after watching his friend Piyush taking the beating. Even Aahana left very bad for Piyush and while trying to help him out, she said that she has started developing feelings for him somehow since they have been spending a lot of time together.

