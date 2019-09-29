Last Friday in the dome session, Splitsvilla 12 got its second ideal match in the form of Alfez and Aaradhna who have always been against Ashish and Miesha. The tension in the villa has started building up as each ideal match belong to a rival group and there had been a lot of discussion among the splitsvillans about they are going to go ahead with the game.

This week on MTV Splitsvilla 12, the contestants were put to a hilarious task in the Bae Watch session wherein the unsafe ones would be pitted against each other. In the task, boys were tied to two poles like Dhamendra was tied by Gabbar in Sholay. And girls were to burst balloons inside a baby pool, finds the keys to the locks of their respective match, and whoever unlocks the last lock from boys would be considered as a winner. As the task ended, Ankush-Soundarya, Piyush-Alice, Uday-Hridya and Loka-Bhavya qualified for the second round.

But before the four winning couples could go and perform in the next task, the two ideal matches - Alfez-Aaradhna and Ashish-Miesha were sent on a romantic date to know each other well. Alfez was all in for a surprise for Aaradhna as he stripped and performed a sensuous dance in the pool to woo her and it worked as well.

Meanwhile, Ashish and Miesha were seen blushing in each other's company. However, Miesha informed Ashish that Loka told her that he has started falling in love with her and that's why he had left Alice. After their date was over and they both came back to the villa, Loka confessed his feelings to Miesha in front of Ashish and other Splitsvillans and even offered her a rose and a warm hug. This really Ashish feel very uncomfortable and even Miesha was aware of that.

Then came the Test Your Bond challenge, wherein the Bae Watch challenge winners were made to perform a task in which boys were to pose like puppies and blindfolded and their respective partners were to guide them to the finish line with responses like - wuff wuff - to move forward, good puppy - to turn right, cute puppy - to turn left and rollover - to go backward. At the end of the task, Ankush-Soundarya and Loka-Bhavya won the task and would go together inside the dome to check if they are the next ideal matches or not.

For more updates on Splitsvilla 12, stay tuned to IBTimes.