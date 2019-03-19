Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, the home of Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner, is reportedly not a safe place to stay anymore. Two years after Hefner's death, it has been reported that the 21,987-square-foot house is apparently haunted.

An ex-girlfriend of Hefner revealed on Monday that she encountered spirits in the hallway of the Holmby Hills property. 'Ghosthunter' Bridget Marquardt, 45, told Channel Seven's Morning Show that she finds the Playboy Mansion 'spooky.'

Marquardt recalled a frightening experience when she was sitting in one of the bedrooms watching TV and a woman appeared 'standing on the doorway'. The sighting had a chilly effect on her friend, who 'immediately broke into tears'. Though she did not get a good look at the spirit, she claimed that it looked like a woman standing there. While her companions were spooked, Marquardt, however, felt a positive vibe from the female spirit.

"I didn't get a negative vibe from it at all," she explained. "I got a very positive vibe and I think that it might have been a former employee of Hef's just coming to see the new addition to the family."

The Playboy Mansion was built in 1972 and is located in Holmby Hills. It has 29 rooms, a wine cellar, a grand hall and a swimming pool with its own grotto. Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy magazine, lived there for 43 years before his death in September 2017.