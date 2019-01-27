Hugh Hefner was one lucky guy for most parts of his life. After his death, most of his personal belonging were auctioned off for millions of dollars but, during his lifetime, he had gifted many too. Among them was a four-bedroom pad in Hollywood Hills, to his third wife Crystal Harris.

Hefner had bought the pad back in 2013. After getting married to Crystal, Hugh wanted a place for his wife to stay after his death. Although Hugh had the Playboy Mansion, unfortunately, that is owned by Playboy Enterprise. So, he was worried that after his death, his wife would not have a place to stay and that the enterprise might sell off the mansion, leaving her without a home.

So, in 2013, he bought the house and the two of them were its trustees. When he died in September 2017, she became the sole owner. The gated house has four bedrooms, six baths and a pool.

It also has a theatre, a game room and a nice view of the city.

But Crystal has been trying to sell the house since January 2018. Back then, she had listed the 6,000 square foot home for $7.2 million. And at that point in time, she didn't find any buyers.

So, she had to slash the price to $6.5 million and hired realtor Jason Oppenheim, the owner and president of The Oppenheim Group. His client list includes only celebrities.

Recently, Crystal found a buyer who has decided to buy the house for $5 million. After looking for buyers for one year, she finally gave up and sealed the deal for that amount.

Crystal Harris was 60 years younger to Hugh Hefner. She was the Playboy Playmate of the Month for December 2009. She got married to Hefner on December 31, 2012, and stayed married to him until his death on September 27, 2017.