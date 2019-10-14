Tom Holland's Spider-Man is officially back again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At ACE Comic-Con Midwest, Tom Holland talked about the time when his character Peter Parker/Spider-Man had to say goodbye to MCU.

Back in September, it was announced that Sony and Disney had decided to end their agreement on featuring Spider-Man in MCU movies. Fans from around the world came together to show their disdain after the announcement. Tom Holland was not happy with the deal as well.

"If I'm honest. It was the most stressful week of my life, without question," Tom Holland was quoted as saying by Comicbook.com. "Well...maybe the whole Disney/Sony thing when that happened, that was a bit of a stressful week."

Tom Holland, who is famous for spilling details, added that "there's some contractual obliged thing where I can't say anything about anything."

When the deal between Disney and Sony went south, it was Tom Holland who came to the rescue. As per several earlier reports, Holland played an important part in the new Sony/Marvel Spider-Man movie deal. Tom made a call to Disney's CEO Bob Iger and talked about keeping the character for yet another movie. Bog Iger shared the details during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show.

"I felt for him, and it was clear that the fans wanted this to happen. So after I got off the phone with him, I made a couple of phone calls to our team at Disney Studios, and then I decided to call the head of Sony, and I said 'We have to figure out a way to get this done, for Tom and for the fans.'"

Tom Holland made his debut as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. Ever Since then, he has starred in two solo films and also reprised his role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame movie.