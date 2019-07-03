Spider-Man: Far From Home released earlier this week and it featured an ensemble cast of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Samuel L. Jackson, Jake Gyllenhaal, and others. The movie is doing exceptionally well at the box-office. But fans from around the world are surprised after seeing the comeback of a shocking character from previous MCU movies.

Major Spoilers ahead:

As we have covered in our Spider-Man: Far From Home movie review, the latest Marvel flick features Tom Holland playing the role of Spiderman, who goes on a summer field trip with his classmates only to find himself facing the fight of his life. If Peter thought that defeating enemies in Homecoming was easy then he was surely wrong.

As we all know, Tony Stark aka Iron Man died in Endgame. It means that unlike Homecoming, this time Peter Parker has to face his worst enemies alone. However, he is equipped with the latest Stark Technologies — all thanks to Happy.

Even though the movie is filled with several Easter eggs and humorous moments, fans are talking about the mid-credit and post-credit scene.

In the mid-credit scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, we see the return of J. Jonah Jameson — the publisher of the Daily Bugle. The character is portrayed by none other than J. K. Simmons — who played the role of Jonah Jameson in previous Spiderman movies which featured Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Just like his previous appearances, Jameson blames Spider-Man for the Elementals' attacks.

J. Jonah Jameson even broadcasts doctored footage of the incident filmed and recorded by Quentin Beck aka Mysterio (Gyllenhaal). The edited footage is recorded by Beck in which he accuses Parker of his supposed death.

The introduction of J. Jonah Jameson suggests that now Marvel is going to try their hands on the multiverse. As it was revealed in the very early in the film that Beck is from the Earth, just not ours, fans should expect to see more creatures from different timelines coming in the future Marvel movies.

In a post-credit scene of Spider-Man, we see how Skrull Talos and Soren were masquerading Nick Fury and Agent Hill the whole time. They were assigned by the real Nick Fury to impersonate them, who now commands a Skrull spaceship.