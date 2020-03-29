Indian airline spice jet on Sunday, March 29 announced that one their pilots has been tested positive of COVID-19 on March 28.

The airline informed that the said pilot did not operate any national or international flights in the March except for one on March 21 when he commissioned the domestic flight on Chennai-Delhi route. However, since then he has been under self-quarantine, the spokesman for SpiceJet informed in a statement.

All the staff and crew members that came in contact with him have been sent on leave and asked to stay in home quarantine for 14-days period. They have also been instructed to immediately report in case of any symptoms related to COVID-19.

"As a precautionary measure, all crew and staff who had been in direct contact with him have been asked to self-quarantine by staying at home for the next 14 days. All measures are being taken to provide appropriate medical care to him," Spicejet spokesperson said in a statement.

Aircraft disinfected, crew to self-quarantine for 14 days

Saying that safety of passengers and its employees is of paramount importance to them, the airline said that all its aircraft have been disinfected since January end as per the guidelines of WHO and Government of India.

Central government has suspended all mode of transportation including flights and trains to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. The suspension of domestic flights came into effect from 12 am on March 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared complete lockdown in the entire country suspending all non-essential services including flights.

India has not yet entered the third stage of a pandemic where the community transmission of coronavirus has reached massively beyond confirmed cases. However, experts opine that it could surge if its spread is not controlled early. The government on the advice of health experts has implemented lockdown to curtail the further propagation of coronavirus.

Till now, more than 987 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India and in total 25 deaths occurred due to the highly contagious disease COVID-19.