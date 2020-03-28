Coronavirus might still be new, but it has people around the world living in fear and lockdown. The alarming rate at which the viral infection is spreading without a cure or vaccine, it has forced doctors to treat the symptoms. According to WHO, the most common symptoms of Covid-19 include fever, dry cough and tiredness before things get critical as the virus attacks the respiratory functions of the body.

Different countries are facing various challenges dealing with coronavirus. But there's are strong initiatives to bring awareness about the novel coronavirus, so people do not panic over misinformation. Ever since WHO has listed the most common symptoms, there is a sense of confusion among people who are unable to tell coronavirus apart from flu, cold or fever.

Covid-19 vs flu vs cold vs fever

The symptoms of coronavirus replicate flu, cold and fever, making one easily doubt whether they have contracted coronavirus, which has infected several hundred thousand around the world and even claims thousands of lives. But panicking is not the way to deal with a crisis, which is why your best shield must be consuming accurate information from trusted sources.

WebMD has created a chart with inputs from CDC, WHO and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to self-diagnose your symptoms and identify whether it is coronavirus, flu, cold or an allergy.

Symptoms Cold Flu Allergies Covid-19 Fever Rare High (100-102F) Lasts 3-4 days Never Common Headache Rare Intense Uncommon Can be present General aches, pains Slight Usual, often severe Never Can be present Fatigue, Weakness Mild Intense (can last 3-4 weeks) Sometimes Can be present Extreme exhaustion Never Usual (starts early) Never Can be present Stuffy/Running nose Common Sometimes Common Has been reported Sneezing Usual Sometimes Usual Has been reported Sore throat Common Common Sometimes Has been reported Cough Mild to moderate Common, can become severe Sometimes Common Shortness of breath Rare Rare Rare (except in case of Asthma) In more serious infections

WebMD also notes that the information about coronavirus is still developing, but the analysis is based on the available resources from the world's most trusted health organizations.