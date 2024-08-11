A pedestrian was killed after a speeding car driven by a student allegedly under the influence of alcohol hit him at Gajula Ramaram in the Jeedimetla area on the city outskirts on Sunday.

The horrific visuals of the car killing the pedestrian were recorded on a CCTV camera.

The deceased was identified as Gopi (38), a private security guard.

The video circulated widely on social media, shows a man walking along the roadside and a speeding and uncontrolled SUV hitting him.

The man flung into the air over a compound wall and fell about 10 feet away into an open area. The man died on the spot.

After knocking down the pedestrian, the vehicle rammed into roadside electricity poles and the compound wall.

Second later five youths got down from the vehicle and walked away nonchalantly. Four occupants came out from the rear door while one emerged from the front door on the left side.

He jumped onto the compound wall, saw the victim lying on the ground, but walked away indifferently and jumped the wall from the other side.

A few seconds later, one of the men returned to the vehicle to apparently help out his friend who was driving the vehicle. Some passersby stopped there and brought out the man while others quietly left the scene.

Those who had gathered on the road did not even know that the crash claimed the life of a man as his body was lying on the other side of the compound wall.

It was only after the police reached there and started an investigation that they found the pedestrian lying dead.

Jeedimetla police registered a case and arrested the man driving the car. The man who was at the wheel was identified as Manish (20), a first-year degree student.

Police said that the breath analyzer test showed he was drunk, and was driving at a very high speed on the curve.

The youngsters were reportedly returning from a party and were all drunk. A police officer said the accident occurred around 6.15 a.m.

In another accident, three persons were injured when a car in which they were traveling was hit by a tipper in the early hours of the day.

Such was the impact of the collision that the tipper dragged the car for several feet before overturning.

The accident occurred on My Home Avatar crossroads in Narsingi. The tipper driver, who was stuck in the vehicle, was rescued by passersby.

(With inputs from IANS)