A speeding BMW car that was being driven by a woman has crushed a man to death here in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 4 a.m. near Fun Cinema crossing. The speeding BMW car first hit the scooty that was being ridden by the 36-year-old man, then collided with a generator at the roadside, before coming to a halt.

Though the police arrested the woman, she was later reportedly released on bail.

The police said that the deceased -- identified as Ajay Gupta, used to run a grocery shop, and the woman is an architect.

According to the police, Gupta was on his way home after taking medicines from a hospital while the woman behind the wheels of the BMW was returning to her home in Ashok Vihar after attending a party in Greater Kailash.

A senior police officer said that the police received a call about the incident at around 4.08 a.m.

The caller said that a BMW car crushed a scooty rider near Moti Nagar Metro Station and Fun Cinema.

A police team that went to the spot found two vehicles in a damaged condition.

The police said that neither the driver of the BMW car nor the victim, who was on the scooty, were found there.

"A generator was spotted there in a damaged state as it was also hit by the BMW car. Police were told that the victim was taken to a nearby hospital. On reaching there, the police learnt that the driver of the BMW car had taken the man to the hospital. Later, the man was shifted to another hospital where he was declared dead," a police officer said.

Soon after the incident, a number of people assembled at the spot and raised slogans against the police and the accused.

The police said that initially, they filed a case under Sections 279, 337 of the Indian Penal Code in this regard. Later, Section 304A was also added to the case.

