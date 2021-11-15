Jeff Bezos is widely considered a visionary in the modern world, and he is one of those billionaires on planet earth who believes in the future of space colonization. And now, Bezos has predicted that the future will witness human beings giving birth to children in space, and over the course of time, the earth will become a holiday destination.

Will earth become a holiday destination?

Jeff Bezos made this prediction during a surprise appearance at the 2021 Ignatius Forum in Washington, DC.

"Over centuries, many people will be born in space, it will be their first home. They will be born on these colonies, live on these colonies, then they'll visit Earth the way you would visit, you know, Yellowstone National Park," said Bezos during the event.

Future space colonies: Vision of Jeff Bezos

According to a report published in The Guardian, Jeff Bezos had once claimed that the future will have floating space colonies with weather like Maui all year long.

"This is Maui on its best day, all year long. No rain. No earthquakes. People are going to want to live here," said Bezos.

Jeff Bezos is not the only billionaire who dreams of future space colonization. SpaceX founder Elon Musk has a strong action plan to take humans to Mars. Musk had several times claimed that humans are the only conscious beings in the universe, and he believes that we should use this consciousness to emerge as a multi-planetary species.

At one point in time, Elon Musk had revealed that the future government that will be set up on the Red Planet will be based on direct democracy. He also made it clear that people will have a direct role in the decision-making process in the future Martian government.