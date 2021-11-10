A video of Jeff Bezos' girlfriend chatting with Leonardo DiCaprio has gone viral. In the video, Lauren Sanchez can be seen Leonardo and looking totally smitten by the star. The video of Sanchez being totally starstruck and "eyeing" Leonardo while Bezos stood there silently went crazy viral. And now, Jeff himself has reacted to it.

The video is from the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles and has been viewed over 16 million times. Now, Bezos has reacted to the video and jokingly threatened Caprio too. Mr Bezos shared a shirtless photo of himself standing over a sign that reads, "Danger! Steep cliff. Fatal drop." He captioned the image as, "Leo, come over here, I want to show you something."

Social media gets tizzy

The original video and Bezos' reaction both have sent social media into a tizzy. Take a look.

There is no way this is a real tweet https://t.co/1R84DmwWkz — Fiona Applebum says #BlockShaunKing ? (@WrittenByHanna) November 8, 2021

Leo when his Amazon account stops working pic.twitter.com/4Q6Llmo3c7 — lind⚡️ey (@linds_sey1010) November 8, 2021

Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl pic.twitter.com/PkwcRcoFvS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 7, 2021

Lauren came to the limelight shortly after Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos announced that they were divorcing. The couple has four children. The very same day it was revealed that Bezos was dating Lauren Sanchez. Married to Patrick Whitesell, Lauren and Patrick were also living separately by then. The two couples knew each other and were neighbours once.