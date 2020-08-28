SP Balasubrahmanyam has continued to be on Ventilator although his condition has been stable for days now. The legendary singer is being treated at the MGM Hospital in Chennai.

In its latest health bulletin, the hospital said, "Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on Ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

His current clinical condition is stable. He is conscious, responsive and participating in passive physiotherapy. He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team."

His son too said that his father's health is on the road to recovery. He said, "Today's update is going to be very brief like yesterday. My father is progressing towards good health. And there is some improvement in the lungs better than yesterday and day before. So, it is all positive signs. And I would like to thank all of us for your prayers,"

SPB got admitted to the MGM Healthcare in Chennai on 5 August. Although he was quite well in the initial days, his condition turned critical on 13 August. He was kept on ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

Reportedly, SPB attended an event on 30 and 31 July where he got infected by coronavirus.