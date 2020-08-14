The fans of SP Balasubrahmanyam, fondly known as SPB, across the world are praying for his speedy recovery after the hospital, where he is being treated for Covid-19, announced that his condition is critical on Friday, 14 August.

On 5 August, SPB tested positive for coronavirus after discovering mild symptoms. However, in the latest health bulletin, the hospital announced that his condition is deteriorated.

"There has been a setback in the heatlh of Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms of Covid since 5th August 2020. In a late night development on 13th August 2020, his condition had deteriorated, and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him he has been moved to the intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical," the press release from the hospital read.

Meanwhile, the first picture from apparently the hospital has been revealed and gone viral. SPB is seen showing a thumbs-up in the photo.

Many celebrities, cricketers and politicians have posted tweets wishing him a speedy recovery. Check out their tweets:

Harsha Bhogle: So hoping that the great #SPBalasubrahmanyam recovers fully.

Vikram Prabhu: Praying for my dearest SPB anna!- G.Prabhu

Praying for the legend #SPBalasubrahmanyam

Harris Jayaraj: I pray the almighty for Mr #SPBalasubrahmanyam to recover and get well soon. Praise The Lord.

Keerthy Suresh: Praying for a speedy recovery, #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir

Ashwin: Omg!! My prayers for the great SPB to recover. #SPBalasubrahmanyam

Sunainaa: Praying for the Health and speedy recovery of the Legendary S P Balasubrahmanyam sir. I request everyone to keep SPB sir in their prayers today.

#SPBalasubrahmanyam

Prasanna: My sincere prayers for #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir's speedy recovery!

@CharanSripathi

AR Rahman: I request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me ..#SPBalasubrahmanyam ..he has given us so much joy with his amazing voice!

Devi Sri Prasad: Lets all Strongly Pray to GOD for our GOD OF SINGING.. Red heartRed heartRed heartRed heartMultiple musical notesMultiple musical notesMultiple musical notesMultiple musical notes #SPBalasubrahmanyam sirr

We all know U wil come back STRONG & FINE

To bless our LIVES with ur DIVINE VOICE as always

Lov U sir ..Ur Health wil be Pefectly Fine..Red heart

Boney Kapoor: Praying for the Speedy recovery of Legendary Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam. #SPBalasubrahmanyam

Bandla Ganesh: Prayers for the speedy recovery of #SPBalasubrahmanyam Garu.

Shekhar Kapur: Praying for the great singer #SPBalasubrahmanyam on a ventilator with #Covid_19 @arrahman

Dayanidhi Maran: Thiru #SPBalasubrahmanyam, one of the finest singers of our country and a living legend of South Indian cinema is also a truly remarkable human being with an indomitable fighting spirit. My best wishes to Thiru #SPB for a speedy recovery to good health.

Master Mahendran: Praying for the legend #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir Red heart

S Badrinath: His voice has been therapy over the years, more power to you sir, will keep positivity in my #prayers #SPBalasubrahmanyam

Shashaa Tirupati: Praying for your swift recovery, #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir!! Red heart

Dhanush: Please pray for SPB sir !

Radha Krishna Kumar: My prayers for the healthy and speedy recovery of Sri #SPBalasubrahmanyam garu. May god bless him with a long life

Meera Mitun: #SPBalasubrahmanyam Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon legend Thumbs upFlexed biceps

KhushbuSundar: I am numb. My thoughts are with #SPB Sir. Hoping for a miracle and see the man most of us revere to, recovers soon.

Ramya Krishnan: You are in my thoughts and prayers #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir for a speedy recovery....Pray for #SPB