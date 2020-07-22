Shekhar Kapur seems like has not lost all hopes on his shelved project Paani. The movie was supposed to be made with late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.

In his latest tweet, Shekhar Kapur has said that he would dedicate the movie to Sushant Singh Rajput if ever the project materialise. "If you want to journey with the Gods, or your creativity, you have to walk each step in devotion. In humility. God willing #Paani will get made one day. If it does, I will dedicate it to Sushant. But it has to be made with partners that walk in humility, not in arrogance. . [sic]"he posted.

Paani is a dream project of Shekhar Kapur. He had taken the dates of Sushant and the actor had spent ample time preparing for the role. In the end, the movie was dropped.

Shekhar-Sushant Cried

Following Sushant's death, Shekhar Kapur, in an Instagram live with Manoj Bajpayee, told that the actor was pained after the project was dropped. According to him, they both had cried after Paani failed to take off.

Kapur felt that they should have worked on another project. "Paani, producers ne kaha, 'Hum nahi banayenge Sushant ke saath. Paani nahi banegi.' Kuch aur film koshish karke bana leta, woh nahi kiya. Main bahar chale gaya Hindustan se. Gussa, naraaz ho gaya (The producers said, 'We will not make Paani with Sushant. Paani will not be made.' I should have tried to make another film with him, which I didn't. I left India as I was angry and upset)," he said.

On the other hand, Aditya Chopra was questioned about this film by the Mumbai cops as part of the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the filmmaker told the cops that he did not have any issues with the late actor, but with Shekhar Kapur.

After Sushant's untimely death, his fans and a few celebrities have alleged that Sushant was in depression since he was not getting good projects. His demise has reignited nepotism debate in Bollywood.