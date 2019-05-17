SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) has given innumerable hit tracks to Rajinikanth. The fans prefer his voice for the superstar's intro numbers to any other singer even today.

Now, once again, SPB is going to sing an introduction song of Rajinikanth in his upcoming movie, Darbar. Well, Anirudh Ravichander has wrapped up the recording of the track recently.

The best part of the story is that SPB had sung just a few lines of Rajini's intro Marana Mass in his previous film Petta. Anirudh has now given a solo number for the singer in Darbar much to the excitement of the fans.

"The song will be both melodic ad peppy like Oruvan oruvan Mudhalaali. He is the only singer of the quirky number unlike Marana Mass that had Anirudh singing most of the song," a source is quoted as saying by DT Next.

My name is Billa in Billa, Vandhenda Paalkaaran in Annamalai and En Peru Padayappa in Padayappa are some of the popular intro songs of the superstar sung by SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Coming back to Darbar, the first schedule of the shooting of the film has been completed in Mumbai. Apart from Rajini, Nayanthara, Yogi Babu and many others were part of it.

Rajinikanth plays the role of an IPS officer in the flick.

During the shooting, pictures from the sets were regularly hitting internet unofficially till the makers took serious measures to prevent the leaks.

Rajini has now taken a short break from the shoot and Will join the next schedule on 29 May, the daily adds.