As the Centre announces its decision to resume all public services and activities from June 8, the Indian Railways has decided to operate full-fledged services of its passenger trains from Monday, June 1. According to the Railways, some 200 special trains, including both AC and non-AC coaches with more than 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on the first day.

On behalf of this, the South Western Railway has released its list of trains planned to operate from and to Karnataka from June 1. These trains are set to run on a daily, weekly, and biweekly basis.

Trains departing from Bengaluru

Passenger trains to New Delhi, Hubbali Junction, Danapur, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will have its services from Bengaluru City on a daily basis while to Belagavi and Mysore; the trains will run tri-weekly and on six days a week (except Sunday) respectively.

From Yesvantpur, trains to Howrah will run five days a week. Shivamogga Town and Hazrat Nizamuddin trains from the station will leave on a daily and biweekly frequency.

Additionally, two more trains to Hazrat Nizamuddin and another service to C Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will leave from the major stations in the state from Monday.

Arrivals to Karnataka

The South Western Railway has allowed trains from Howrah, Shivamogga Town, Hazrat Nizamuddin, New Delhi, Hubbali Junction, Danapur, CSMT, Belagavi, and Mysore to enter into the main stations in the state. According to the Railway division's notice, these trains will halt in the major stations viz. Yesvantpur, Bengaluru City, Vasco Da Gama, and Gadag.

The Hindu

According to the reports, around 26 lakh passengers have booked for Advance Reservation Period (ARP) from June 1 to June 30.

As the Railways have allowed ticket bookings for all the seats in the coaches, the passengers are asked to maintain self-protection against the virus spread. The Ministry has mandatorily asked all the travelers to download the Aarogya Setu app on their phones.

Additionally, the passengers have to make sure of wearing face masks at the entry and during travel; while reaching the station at least 90 minutes in advance to facilitate thermal screening at the station.