There is no dark side of moon | Former NASA scientist busts age-old myth through his animation Close
There is no dark side of moon | Former NASA scientist busts age-old myth through his animation

South Korea's first lunar orbiter Danuri started entering the orbit of the moon on Saturday, 135 days after its launch, the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) said.

The unmanned space vehicle carried out its first lunar orbit insertion (LOI) manoeuvre as part of five rounds of such manoeuvres in the coming days for Danuri to be captured in the lunar orbit on December 29.

In the first manoeuvre, KARI researchers used Danuri's thrusters for about 13 minutes to slow its speed down from about 8,000 kilometers per hour to 7,500 kph.

This photo of Earth (L) and the moon is taken by a camera onboard South Korean lunar orbiter Danuri on Nov. 28, 2022, and provided by the Ministry of Science and ICT
This photo of Earth (L) and the moon is taken by a camera onboard South Korean lunar orbiter Danuri on Nov. 28, 2022, and provided by the Ministry of Science and ICTIANS

The result will be announced on Monday after analysis. The second manoeuvre is planned for Wednesday, reports Yonhap news agency.

Danuri, also known as the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, was launched on August 5 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida for South Korea's first lunar mission.

Moon
Moon. (File Photo: IANS)IANS

It has travelled a cumulative 5.94 million km so far.

(WIth inputs from IANS)

Also Read