South Korea was plagued with forest fires on Thursday which resulted in the government declaring a state of national emergency. Fire engines and thousands of personnel were deployed to bring the fire under control.

The fire originated on a road in the town of Goseong, which is just 45 kilometres from the North Korean border.

The government recorded that 400 homes and 500 hectares of land were incinerated by the forest fire.

Here are some images of the fire which engulfed a good portion of the North-eastern part of the country.