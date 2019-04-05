south korea forest fire 1
Vehicles are on fire due to a wildfires on April 5, 2019 in Sokcho, South Korea. South Korea grappled with the massive blaze that roared through forests and cities along the eastern coast, declaring a national emergency and mobilizing all available resources to bring the inferno under control.Kangwon Ilbo via Getty Images

South Korea was plagued with forest fires on Thursday which resulted in the government declaring a state of national emergency. Fire engines and thousands of personnel were deployed to bring the fire under control. 

The fire originated on a road in the town of Goseong, which is just 45 kilometres from the North Korean border. 

The government recorded that 400 homes and 500 hectares of land were incinerated by the forest fire. 

Here are some images of the fire which engulfed a good portion of the North-eastern part of the country. 

A forest fire raging near a town on April 5, 2019 in Sokcho, South Korea. South Korea grappled with the massive blaze that roared through forests and cities along the eastern coast, declaring a national emergency and mobilizing all available resources to bring the inferno under control.Kangwon Ilbo via Getty Images
Residents rest at a training center-turned-shelter after being evacuated from a wildfires on April 5, 2019 in Sokcho, South Korea. South Korea grappled with the massive blaze that roared through forests and cities along the eastern coast, declaring a national emergency and mobilizing all available resources to bring the inferno under control.Kangwon Ilbo via Getty Images
A general view shows a village destroyed by a wildfires on April 5, 2019 in Sokcho, South Korea. South Korea grappled with the massive blaze that roared through forests and cities along the eastern coast, declaring a national emergency and mobilizing all available resources to bring the inferno under control.Kangwon Ilbo via Getty Images