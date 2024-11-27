Cameo appearances in films have always been a treat to watch, especially during the 90s when social media didn't exist and the audiences would actually get surprised watching a cameo appearance in the film.

The theaters erupted when they saw Salman Khan's cameo in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Amitabh Bachchan in English Vinglish, and Ranbir Kapoor in PK; the curiosity and surprise element it brought to the films were very memorable.

Even the cameo appearance of Salman Khan yet again in the SRK starrer Pathan and their dialogues made fans of the two stars go wild in theaters.

Now the case with cameo appearances is very different, as we already get to see who will appear in the cameo appearances in the trailer itself. For instance, while the Singham Agains trailer showed all the cameo appearances, Sanju Baba's cameo appearance in Jawan didn't really make people go crazy about his appearance.

Talking about South films, cameo appearances in Telugu and Tamil cinema have been rapidly increasing, especially those relying on star actors in films for cameo roles. The best example of this is Suriya's cameo appearance in the blockbuster film Vikram, which made people hoot and go crazy in the theaters.

Suriya's portrayal of Rolex in Vikram left a remarkable impression on audiences, even with his brief appearance. The response was so overwhelming that the creators are considering developing a standalone film featuring this character. This trend of including Easter eggs has been prevalent in Bollywood and Tollywood films over the years.

Various movies across industries have resorted to using subtle or pop culture references in films, including featuring stars in cameo roles for a particular awe-filled effect. However, does the ongoing trend in South cinema carry the same weight, or are filmmakers simply doing it for the sake of bringing in more people to the theaters?

Why is the trend of using stars in cameos becoming popular in South movies?

In recent times, especially with films like Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time, aka The GOAT, and Suriya's Kanguva, we saw stars like Sivakarthikeyan and Karthi in cameo roles. The trend of including stars in movies as cameos did not start suddenly with Rajinikanth's Jailer having Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff in special appearances.

However, why is it that movies are increasingly using the trend of featuring stars in cameo appearances, even in films that already have a big actor headlining them? From a logical perspective, the inclusion of such actors in a film's narrative undoubtedly adds to fan service, creating more excitement than initially expected.

The popularity of a particular star in a major project not only adds to the hype but also heightens the expectations people have for the film. While audiences are aware of this, fan theories and interpretations surrounding these cameos often emerge, keeping the film at the center of conversations among friends, families, and cine-goers.

The use of certain stars in a movie raises audience expectations, which production companies then use as a marketing tool. These production houses capitalize on the buzz created by stars appearing even for a minor scene, crafting awe-inspiring moments that are highly enjoyable for the audience.

Examples of this trend can be seen in several recent releases, where promotional materials for cameos are often emphasized more than the actual content of the film. This strategy also provides a platform for filmmakers and

stars to cross-promote their own projects, creating a situation where one does a favor for another in a mutually beneficial exchange.

Ideally, this approach can also foster a sense of unification and camaraderie among actors and filmmakers. For instance, in Jailer, the inclusion of superstars from other industries in cameo roles within a film led by another superstar helps unify regional industries. This collaboration not only broadens the film's appeal but also ensures a wider audience and a larger theatrical release than initially envisioned.

Additionally, this trend boosts the "star value" of a film without overshadowing the lead actor. In some cases, cameos are strategically placed to explore a narrative larger than expected. Films that are part of franchises often use these surprise appearances to give audiences a taste of what's to come, leaving them eager for sequels.

This latter aspect of a cameo can really enhance the overall enjoyment of the story, rather than just dropping a character into a scene unexpectedly. Take the movie Jawan, for instance, where Deepika Padukone has a significant cameo that plays a crucial role in the film's plot alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress' role in the film felt well thought out rather than a hasty attempt to excite fans or simply a way for SRK to share a dance with her in one song. Her character was woven into the story in a way that felt natural. Unfortunately, this isn't the case for all recent cameos, highlighting a noticeable difference.

Are all star cameos in films necessary?

A simple answer to whether cameos by stars are necessary in a film is not easy to determine. This is because the trend of cameos in movies—be it for promotional purposes or narrative ones—still manages to work and excite the audience.

Various talented filmmakers over the years have maintained the trend of using cameos in films sporadically, which builds anticipation and excitement. Some movies, like Pushpa: The Rise and Kalki 2898 AD, used stars like Fahadh Faasil and Dulquer Salmaan in cameo roles in hopes of bringing them back in later installments, which fits the narrative point of view.

However, every trend reaches a certain saturation point, especially in films. When a large number of moviemakers decide to rely solely on cameos rather than the screenplay, no superstar can swoop in and save the sinking ship.

So in summary, cameos are gaining popularity as they have been shown to be advantageous for certain films, leading filmmakers to see them as an easy route. However, true cameos would only make sense if the actor's role would fit in within the film's narrative.