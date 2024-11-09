Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8, 2024. On the occasion of Diwali, the couple shared a glimpse of their little angel and announced their daughter's name on social media.

In a joint post, Deepika and Ranveer called their daughter an 'answer to their prayers' and revealed their daughter's name as Dua Padukone Singh.

Deepika Padukone holds Dua close, avoids paps, shields daughter from camera flashlights; Ranveer Singh escorts DP and Dua [Watch]

On November 1, 2024, Deepika shared a picture with her daughter, seemingly holding her daughter Dua. The mother-daughter duo was seen twinning in shades of red.

She captioned the beautiful post as, "Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह 'Dua': meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers, our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer."

On Friday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their first public appearance with their daughter Dua. They were pictured at the Mumbai airport with Ranveer's family. The couple and their daughter were seemingly going on vacation to an undisclosed island.

Deepika and Ranveer were dressed in her casual best. Deepika held her daughter close and ensured no camera lights flashed on the baby girl. The paps zoomed in their lens and papped Deepika cradling her baby. While exiting her car, she dodged the paps and walked towards the private airport. Ranveer escorted her and ensured no pictures of her baby girl is clicked.

While Deepika Padukone was pregnant, she promoted Kalki in 2898 AD However, after embracing motherhood, she has been away from the public eye.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was seen attending events, he was last seen at the trailer launch of Singham Again, which also features Deepika Padukone.

Speaking to the media, Ranveer said that Deepika was busy with the baby, so she wasn't present at the event. "My duty to take care of the baby is in the night, hence I am here."

Work Front

Deepika will be seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2 will go on the floors in 2025. She will also be shooting for The Intern co-starring Big B.