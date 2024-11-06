Newly minted parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8, 2024. On the occasion of Diwali, the couple shared a glimpse of their daughter and revealed her name. Deepika and Ranveer have named their little angel Dua Padukone Singh.

'Why not Prarthna?: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh slammed for naming their daughter 'Dua'

On November 1, 2024, Deepika shared a picture with her daughter, seemingly holding her daughter Dua. The mother-daughter duo was seen twinning in shades of red.

She captiond the beautiful post as, "Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह 'Dua': meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers, our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer."

As soon as Deepika and Ranveer announced their daughter's name, the couple were slammed on social media for choosing an Islamic name for their daughter.

A section of netizens joked that it's somewhat similar to Dua Lipa.

The social media users have now suggested an alternative Dua and are of the view that Prathna would've been a better choice.

Some even took a dig at Ranveer saying that now he 'Dua Ke Papa'. For the unversed, Dua ke Papa and Zainab ke Papa are a popular YouTuber channel in Pakistan.

Let's take a look at what the social media users have to say.

A user said," "Dua? Koi HINDU Naam Nahi Su'n'jha Kya....? Dua...? Why Dua? PRARTHNA Kyu Nahi....? You Both Are HINDU, Forgotten or What? (Dia? Could you not think of a Hindu name? Dua? Why Dua? Why not Prarthna? You are both Hindu, have you forgotten?)".

Another said, "Why not Prarthana and why Dua ??? Why not Hindi but Urdu??"

The third user chimed, "Prarthana v to rakh sakti thi. Why a Muslim name? Bollywood Jaan bujh kar aisa karte hain. They hr hearting the sentiments of sanatana Dharma. (You could have chosen Prarthna too. Why a Muslim name? Bollywood does it on purpose. They are hurting the sentiments of Sanatana Dharma)."

"Prarthna is much better than dua. just so cold hindu Deepika n Ranveer," said a user.

The next one said, "Deepika, you did not get the Hindu goddess name?"

Ranveer and Deepika are yet to respond to the varied reactions surrounding their daughter's name.