Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl on 8th September during Ganesh Chaturthi. Since then the couple have kept their personal life under wraps and refrained from sharing their daughters' pics and whereabouts.

On November 1, 2024, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a glimpse of their daughter by sharing a cute pic of their baby daughter's feet. They also revealed her beautiful name: Dua Padukone Singh.

In the joint post, Deepika was seemingly holding her daughter Dua in her arms, as the mother-daughter twinned in red traditional outfits.

Along with the beautiful click they posted, "Dua Padukone Singh | दुआ पादुकोण सिंह 'Dua': meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer."

As soon as they posted the picture, fans and celebs took to the comments section and congratulated the couple for naming their daughter 'Dua'.

In September, the couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post. "Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024," it read.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.

Work Front

Deepika and Ranveer are seen in Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again which also stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Akshay Kumar among others.