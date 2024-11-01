The city is illuminated with lights and diya's as people are celebrating Diwali with their friends and family. From decorating their homes with kandils, lanterns, lights, making rangoli and eating sweets and bursting crackers, the festive fervour has gripped and how.

The festive season has gripped Bollywood celebs as they are busy attending Diwali bashes and enjoying the day with their family member, on Thursday, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with their daughter Raha were papped going to Neetu Kapoor's house for Diwali celebrations.

The trio were dressed in traditional outfits. However, it was Raha's goofy expressions that stole the limelight.

The pictures show Ranbir, Alia and Raha heading to the car. And Alia is seen holding Raha in her arms as she directs someone. While Ranbir was seen telling Alia and Raha to sit in the car comfortably and even waved to the photographers.

However, it was Raha's facial expression that won hearts. She was captured scrunching her nose.

Netizens were in awe of Raha's cute expressions and called her Alia Bhatt's mini version.

A user wrote, "Raha is a little version of Alia."

Another mentioned, "Like Mother, Like Daughter."

"Raha twinning with Papa," one posted.

The next user said that Raha was done with paps calling her name she needed a break from getting papped.

Who wore what?

Alia Bhatt opted for a baby pink traditional outfit.

Raha wore a beige printed kurta and matching pants.

And once again Ranbir and Raha were seen twinning in identical beige kurta with a matching print and pyjamas.

Work Front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. The Vasan Bala's film was released in theatres on October 11. Alia Bhatt was seen next in Alpha, the film also stars Sharvari Wagh.

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail. Alia will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.