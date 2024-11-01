The festive season just got a lot better and enthralling for Cinephiles, as two films were released. Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Despite being Diwali and netizens busy with the festival, ardent movie-goers have flocked to theatres to watch the Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh starrer film Singham Again and Kartik, Vidya Balan, Tripti Dimri, Madhuri Dixit starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The ones who have seen the film on Friday morning have taken to social media and shared their reviews, and both the films have received commendable reviews. A section of netizens loved it, while some found the film to be an old wine in a new bottle.

However, it was Salman Khan's cameo in Singham Again that stole the show. Fans have been waiting to see Salman Khan in Chulbul Pandey avatar.

Several videos and clips of Salman Khan's entry have been shared on social media.

Fans erupt in joy upon seeing Bhaijaan's entry into the cop universe

The crowd in the cinema halls was seen clapping, hooting and whistling upon seeing Salman Khan's entry. Some even grooved to Dabaang's Hud Hud step. Fans praised Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey look and wanted more screen time of the actor.

"Salman Khan's new look caught my attention. He sported a moustache and said, 'Ab Maaza aayega' (It's going to be fun)."

Fans have shared Salman Khan's entry sequence from Singham Again on social media.

'An iconic character wasted'

A fan wrote, "#SalmanKhan ENTRY in #SinghamAgain this is the power of megastar Salman is in SUPREME FORM as Chulbul."

Another user commented, "Theater Turn Into Stadium."

The third user wrote, "Disappointed barbaad na bgm na kuch na chulbul look barbad kardiya character ko...isse achha tu na karte (Disappointed that they ruined Chulbul's look and the bgm, they shouldn't have done it at all)."

The fourth one chimed, "An Iconic Character wasted."

Rohit Shetty's cop universe film Singham Again was released and features an ensemble cast with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor headlining and Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. The film is based on the theme of Ramayana.