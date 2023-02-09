Often, we focus only on actors, their marriages, their kids and then their divorces or affairs. But there are a few filmmakers who made headlines, not just with the films they made but their marriages as well. These directors, with their films, made us believe that true love exists but had very short love stories in their own lives.

Here are a few directors from the south who couldn't handle their marriages after a point and chose to walk out.

AL Vijay



One of the shortest marriages ever was between AL Vijay and Amala Paul. They got married in 2014 and only survived three years before getting the marriage annulled. Tamil Director AL Vijay occupied a prominent place in Tollywood as well with his Telugu films such as Abhinetri in 2016, Kanam in 2018, and Abhinetri 2 in 2019.

Selva Raghavan



Tamil – Telugu director Selva Raghavan fell in love with the actress Sonia Agarwal and tied the knot with her in 2006. However, the stars ended their marriage in 2009. Later, Selva married Gitanjali Raman in the year 2011.

Ram Gopal Varma



Ram Gopal Varma, famous director of the entertainment world and the source of several controversies, got married to Ratna and had been together for many years. The couple had a daughter and they reportedly parted ways just a few years before their daughter's marriage.

Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi aka Krish

Another couple that shocked the entertainment industry by ending their relationship is prominent Telugu director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi aka Krish and his wife Ramya Velaga. The couple tied the knot in the year 2016, in a traditional South Indian ceremony and after 5 years, they decided to part ways in the year 2021.

Balaji Mohan



Known for Siddhartha's film Love Failure (2012), writer-director Balaji Mohan married Aruna in 2012. But just after a year, he got separated from her. Later, in the year 2022, he got remarried to actress Dhanya Balakrishna who is known for her films like Second Hand, Yeto Vellipoindi Manasu and Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu.

Prakash Kovelamudi



Veteran director K. Raghavendra Rao's son, Screenwriter and director Prakash Kovelamudi is very private about his life. So, unfortunately, there aren't many details available about how this director and his partner's love story bloomed and what exactly happened. However, he tied the knot to a Mumbai-based film writer Kanika Dhillon in Hyderabad after dating for a few years. Unfortunately, they got separated after four years of their marriage.