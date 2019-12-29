Director P Rajasekhar Reddy's Telugu movie Software Sudheer starring Sudigali Sudheer and Dhanya Balakrishnan, has received mixed reviews and rating from the audience and film critics.

Software Sudheer is a romantic comedy movie. Director P Rajasekhar Reddy has written the script and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Sekhar Raju under the banner Sekhara Art Creations. The flick has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 1.58 hours.

Software Sudheer story: Chandu (Sudigali Sudheer) is a software engineer who falls in love with Swathi (Dhanya Balakrishna). Just when they decide to marry, things take a U-Turn and the couple finds out that Chandu has a problem with his horoscope and can get killed at any moment. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: The first half of the film has been designed well and has some interesting scenes, But it is the second half where things go down as the proceedings lose their grip. Sudigali Sudheer and Dhanya Balakrishnan have delivered good acting. Nassar, Sayaji Shinde and others have also done justice to their roles. However, its production values are not upto the mark, say the audience and critics.

Software Sudheer movie review: We bring you some audience and critics' reviews and ratings shared on Twitter and some movie portals.

123telugu.com Rating: 2.5

Software Sudheer is a good launchpad for Sudigali Sudheer and he proves his mettle as a solo hero with his impressive dances and performance. The first half of the film is good but things fall flat in the second half and make a good script gone wrong kind of a scenario. The expected comedy is missing as the story is serious and has a social angle towards the end. If you ignore the first twenty minutes in the second half, the film can be given a shot but do not expect anything exciting as the film is devoid of all that and ends as a crime thriller in the end.

Siddharth @withsiddhu

Watched #SoftwareSudheer. good start for the @sudheeranand anna..movie was entertaining and specially sudheer anna dance congrats and All the best for next movies anna � �

SURESH K @alwaySuresh

#SoftwareSudheer Good startup for @SudigaIiSudheer for his film career...and also specially His DANCE mind-blowing definitely he is in top 5 in dance @DhanyaBee is good @SekharaArt My Rating 3.5/5

Deepika @JayaDeepika45

One of the major highlight in this movie is the graceful dance of Sudheer and awesome performance of the lead actors.Chemistry between Dhanya and Sudheer was cute onscreen and she supoorted him very well. The movie has comedy, dance, fights and a social issue #SoftwareSudheer Sudigali Sudheer and Dhanya Balakrishna garu carried the entire movie on their shoulders and delivered fantastic natural performance. This movie is an eye feast for Sudigali Sudheer fans. Go watch it only in theatres #SudigaliSudheer #dhanyabalakrishna #SoftwareSudher #SudigaliSudheer dance was just mind blowing super response in theaters. Second half was very nice #dhanyabalakrishna @sudheeranand #SudigaliSudheer excelled in acting and dance in #SoftwareSudheer and it shows on screen...he just stole it from everyone. He and #dhanyabalakrishna garu made a cute pair and she acted very well. The entire movie revolves around her character

Geetha Madhuri FC @GeethaMadhuriFC

Just watched #SoftwareSudheer. Movie is awesome. Awesome acting by @sudheeranand. Wishing #SudigaliSudheer to get more and more opportunities in future and continue his success in the same way. The best ex for Hardwork pays off to you. @DhanyaBee Your acting was also good.

Captain Kane @SteadyTheShip