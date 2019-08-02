Sourav Ganguly is regarded as one of the greatest, if not the greatest captain India ever had. He has also been working as an administrator with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). But now the 'Prince of Kolkata' has made a revelation that will surprise many while bringing a cheer to the faces of others. The former left-handed batsman revealed that he wants to coach the Indian team someday.

"Definitely, I'm interested but not at this point of time. Let one more phase go then I will throw my name into the fray. Currently, I'm associated with too many things — IPL, CAB, TV commentary.

"Let me complete this. But I will definitely put my hat at some stage. Provided I get selected. But definitely, I'm interested. Not now but in the future," the man known fondly as Dada said.

This statement comes at a time when the BCCI is in the process of selecting a coach for the Indian team. Sourav Ganguly was also part of a special committee formed in 2016 to select the next Indian coach along with Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman. At that time, he had a fallout with Ravi Shastri as the latter accused the former national captain of being 'disrespectful' by not being present when he made his presentation.

The same people were again constituted into the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for selecting a coach when Anil Kumble left the job in 2017 and this time, they did select Shastri as the coach. The ill-feeling between the two men has persisted and occasionally spurts out in form of snide remarks towards each other.

This time around, Dada is not expressing his opinion about who should be given that job. "Going by the applicants, I don't see any heavyweight names. I heard Mahela (Jayawardene) would apply but ultimately he didn't. Ultimately I don't know what the panel will decide. They have been around for a while. We will see how long the term the coach will give," Ganguly added.