Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly believes Virat Kohli has all the right to make his choice clear as far as the next Indian head coach is concerned. This comes after Anshuman Gaekwad said that the selection committee might not take into account what the captain has to say when it comes to picking the next Indian coach.

"He is the captain so, he has got the right to say," Ganguly told reporters on the sidelines of the prize distribution ceremony for Zee Bangla Football League.

Kohli backed Ravi Shastri for the role

In his pre-departure press conference, India skipper Kohli said that personally, he would be happy if Ravi Shastri continued as the head coach as he shared a great rapport with the players in the Indian team. He, however, conceded that he had not been contacted by the selection panel.

"The CAC hasn't contacted me yet. If they want my opinion, I'll go and speak to them. With Ravi Bhai, we share a great camaraderie, and will definitely be very happy if he continues. But I haven't been contacted so far," Kohli had said in Mumbai.

Following this statement, the newly formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) co-member Anshuman Gaekwad said that they will go in with an open mind when they sit down to interview the short-listed candidates and what Kohli says will not be a diktat.

"The captain can say anything. It doesn't bother us. We are a committee. That's his opinion and the BCCI takes a note of it, not us. We have to go with an open mind. There are interviews to be conducted. Lot of people from India and abroad have applied. We have to go there and assess things," Gaekwad said.

Responding to this statement, Ganguly said that since he was his personal assessment, he would not comment. The existing coaching staff has got an extension till the West Indies series following which a new management team would be in place.

High-profile names which include Tom Moody, Mike Hesson and Mahela Jayawardene has reportedly applied for the post. Also, former Indian manager Lalchand Rajput has thrown his hat.

Pravin Amre has applied for the role of a batting coach while South African legend Jonty Rhodes has sent in his application for the role of fielding coach.