BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been tested positive for Covid infection. The former Indian skipper had developed mild fever, and his test result came out positive on Monday.

Following the positive report, Sourav Ganguly got admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata. According to reports from Sourav Ganguly's family, there is nothing to worry about, and the 49-year-old is currently stable.

Pre-existing conditions bothering Sourav Ganguly

Upon testing positive for Covid, doctors advised Ganguly to get himself admitted to the hospital instead of isolating at home. As Sourav Ganguly has some pre-existing health conditions, doctors did not want to take risks, and they wanted to give sufficient care for India's Dada.

According to reports, Sourav Ganguly had received both the doses of Covid vaccine.

Sourav Ganguly's heart ailments

In January 2021, Sourav Ganguly was hospitalized two times after he complained about chest discomfort. He was initially admitted to Woodlands Hospital, and doctors had performed angioplasty.

Later that month, he had to undergo another angioplasty. The procedure was performed at the Apollo Gleneagles hospital. Doctors later revealed that two stents have been placed on Sourav's blood vessels to remove blocks.