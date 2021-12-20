Sourav Ganguly is receiving some massive dose of slamming by netizens. Social media is not thrilled with Ganguly's sexist joke and has also labelled him as the "desi uncle". Sourav, in an interview, allegedly said that "only wife and girlfriend give stress" and ever since, netizens have been schooling him. Let's take a look at what exactly unfolded.

Ganguly's joke

As per reports, Sourav Ganguly was recently asked what gives him stress. "There is no stress in life. Only wife and girlfriend give stress," he reportedly said. Netizens were quick to call it out and here's what they said.

Social media irked

"Men still laugh at these?" asked one user. "None. But a man like him will definitely give stress," another netizen added.

"What's wrong with this guy," asked one more user.

"No one calling out this sexist behaviour? No? Okay," opined another social media user.

"Is this even an update?" asked a user.

Ganguly vs Kohli

In the last few days, Ganguly has also been grabbing a lot of headlines for his interview on Virat Kohli. While Ganguly asserted that he asked Kohli not to give up T-20 captaincy, which he eventually did; they had to let him go. "I personally requested him (Kohli) not to give up the T20I captaincy. Obviously, he felt the workload. Which is fine, he has been a great cricketer, he has been very intense with his cricket... Also, they wanted only one white-ball captain. And that's why this decision," he said in an interview.

What followed was Virat Kohli's totally different version on the same topic. "I told the BCCI before giving up T20I captaincy. I told them my point of view. The BCCI received it very well. There was no offence. It was received well, saying it's a progressive step. I told them I will continue as ODI captain and Test captain. I told them at that point clearly that if the office bearers or the selectors don't want me to handle either of the responsibility, I am fine with it. I said this clearly when I approached the BCCI to discuss my T20I captaincy," Virat said in an explosive interview.