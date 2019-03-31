Though both, Shah Rukh Khan and Sourav Ganguly are true blue Bongs at heart and have their loyalties in the same place, things have never really been too smooth between the two. It was Shah Rukh Khan's decision of not buying Sourav Ganguly in the fourth season of IPL for his team Kolkata Knight Riders, despite Ganguly having performed well in the previous season, which led to a broken bridge between the two.

Shah Rukh Khan and the KKR management wanted to change the team and bring in new players and had thus asked Ganguly to join the team as a mentor. However, for dada that was nothing less than suicide pact. Sourav Ganguly went onto join Pune team – Pune Warriors and had some really cheeky things to say about Shah Rukh post that.

As per a report in espn, Sourav Ganguly had dedicated his toothache to Shah Rukh. He had said, "I experienced a throbbing sensation in my jaw. It was extremely annoying, painful and made me wince. So I have decided to dedicate my toothache to the one other entity that makes me feel exactly the same - Shah Rukh Khan. However, unlike Shah Rukh, the toothache will be gone in a few days. If only there were painkillers that could get rid of gratuitously irritating, cloyingly cheerful team owners, eh?"

Though, years later, it's all water under the bridge for two. In an interview with Timesnownews, Sourav had said, "KKR were fair in changing the team around, but it was a bit surprising not being a part of them as the franchise was very close to me."

Talking about his equation with Shah Rukh, Ganguly had said, "Oh Yes! There was never a problem, whenever these things (both going different ways) happen, there's always a bit of hitch."