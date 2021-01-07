Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from Woodlands hospital in Kolkata five days after suffering a mild heart attack. The doctors at the hospital revealed that Dada had suffered a "mild heart attack" while he was walking on the treadmill at his home. Board of Control for Cricket in India President, Sourav Ganguly underwent quick angioplasty on January 3, 2021 and has been discharged today.

Waving to the reporters, the former Indian captain said, "I am absolutely fine and hope that I will resume my work soon. I also hope to fly soon." Ganguly, who was accompanied by his wife, Dona, thanked the team of doctors who took care of him. Renowned doctor Devi Shetty had also met the team of nine doctors looking after Ganguly in the hospital. Talking to the media, Dr. Shetty said that Ganguly's heart was now as strong as it was when he was 20-years old.

Ganguly had been rushed to the hospital when he complained of chest discomfort, heaviness in head and vomiting. It was later revealed that three of his coronary arteries were blocked and a quick angioplasty was done to clear those blockages. Sourav Ganguly was also the brand ambassador of Fortune Edible Oils and Foods. Ironically, while promoting Fortune Rice Bran Oil, Ganguly had termed it as "necessary lifestyle changes once you enter into your 40s" and "healthy heart oil."

Saurav Ganguly cardiac arrest: Fortune oil brand caught in meme storm [details]

Adani Wilmar Ltd. and their oil brand Fortune was heavily trolled on social media post this. People massively lambasted the oil brand for making false promises. It has been reported that the company has now decided to pull the plug on all the ads featuring Sourav Ganguly and the oil brand. "We have only taken a temporary break in our TV commercial till we again sit with Sourav and take things forward. This is a very unfortunate incident and can happen with anyone," The Print quoted Angshu Mallick, Adani Wilmar's deputy chief executive officer saying.