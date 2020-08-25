With the re-run of Mahabharat coming to an end on television, actor Sourabh Raaj Jain bids adieu to his 'Mahabharat Diaries' on social media. The show was widely loved and watched even in its re-run. In a heartfelt note, Sourabh thanked the entire team of Mahabharat for bringing out the best in him and the audience for this beautiful journey.

The Goodbye

The actor, who hearts with his portrayal of Lord Krishna and that beautiful smile of his, feels a sense of loss as the show's airing comes to an end. Sourabh wrote, "Goodbyes are always difficult but this brings me to the end of my "Mahabharat Diaries". I have been blessed to have relived the entire experience through these diaries and the reruns of this show, which definitely is extremely special for me. And with the last scene of Mahabharat, I must thank all our amazing directors for bringing this Magnum Opus to life, scene after scene."

Thanking the team

Apart from thanking director Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sourabh thanked the three other directors he worked with stating, "Directing a show like this is not a cake walk and their passion was inspiring. I must also thank @amolsurve1 for being on the set for every single scene and beautifying the shots with his creative brilliance and also bearing with my never ending reasonings and questions. Nitin, did such fabulous work on the edits and truly gave our audience a beautiful visual treat day after day."

The audience

Thanking the audience, Sourabh penned, "A heartfelt gratitude to our audience, without your love all of this wouldn't have been possible. Your love has made Mahabharat a beautiful journey for all of us. I bow down to each one of you as your love is my greatest treasure, a gift I shall cherish forever and ever!"

The 2013 show was televised twice on television this year making it the most talked-about show during the lockdown.