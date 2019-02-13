The wedding and reception of Soundarya Rajinikanth with Vishagan Vanangamudi has become the talk of the town. Not just politicians and Kollywood celebrities, some of the well-known names from Bollywood and industrialists took part in the event.

Notably, the presence of Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, hogged all the limelight. The India's top business magnet attended the wedding reception held at an upscale hotel on Monday evening, 11 February, with his wife Tina.

The photos of Ambani's candid moments with Rajinikanth have now gone viral.

It may be recalled that Rajinikanth with his wife Latha had attended the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha held in Mumbai in December 2018.

Bollywood actress Kajol, who had worked with Soundarya Rajinikanth in VIP 2, graced the wedding reception. Boney Kapoor, who is funding Ajith's next movie to be directed by H Vinoth, and many others attended the reception.

For the wedding reception, Soundarya Rajinikanth donned a red bridal lehenga accessorized with heavy diamond jewellery. Whereas the groom looked dapper in a black suit paired with a white satin shirt and a scarf.

Soundarya Rajinikanth tied the knot with Vishagan in a traditional wedding held as per the Hindu customs on Monday morning.

The marriage was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Opposition Leader MK Stalin, MK Alagiri, and many other people from political circle.



From the film fraternity, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam with his wife Suhasini, Sivaji Prabhu, Raghava Lawrence, Prem Kumar, Manjima Mohan, Dhanush, Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Andrea Jeremiah, Anirudh, Aditi Rao Hydari and many others were spotted at the wedding.

Soundarya was earlier married to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar. Their seven-year marriage ended in 2017 with a divorce. She has a five-year-old son from her first marriage.

Like Soundarya, Vishagan Vanangamudi had also ended his first marriage. He made his acting debut in Manoj Beedha's Vanjagar Ulagam and was part of a few movies in small roles. Reports say that he was the first choice to play the lead in Sigappu Rojakkal 2.