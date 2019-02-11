It looks like a wedding season in Kollywood. Not just Soundarya Rajinikanth, there are quite a few celebrities who are bidding goodbye to singlehood as they enter wedlock. [Crawl down to see more pics]

Manobala's son Harish has tied the knot with Priya in a grand event on Monday, 11 February. Their wedding reception was held at Le Royal Méridien in Chennai last evening. The event was attended by some of the big names of Tamil film industry as well as people from political circles that include O Panneerselvam and Opposition Leader MK Stalin.

Who all attended the wedding? Find the complete names below:

Artistes like Sivakarthikeyan, Keerthy Suresh, Vishal, Goundamani, Arun Vijay, Soori, Siddharth, Vivek, Saranya, Ponvannan, Sriman, Pasupathy, Vaiyapuri, Sathyaraj, Sibiraj, Nalini, Kovai Sarala, H Vinoth, Radha Ravi, Mohan Raman, Vikram Prabhu, Lissy, Marimuthu, VTV Ganesh, RK Suresh, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sripriya, Nandha, Atharva, Ramana, Mayilsamy, Nassar, Kasthuri, SV Sekher, Delhi Ganesh, Gaurav and Prasanna among many others were spotted at the wedding.

Directors like Shankar, AR Murugadoss, KS Ravikumar, N Lingusamy, Sundar C, SP Muthuraman, Suresh Krishna, Ezhil, Bharathiraja, Radha Mohan, Rajiv Menon, P Vasu, R Kannan, Vikraman, SA Chandrasekar with his wife Shobha, Hari, Samuthirakani and many others wished the newly-married couple.

Hema Rukmani, Kalaipuli S Thanu, Radhika, AVM Saravanan, Subbu Panchu Arunachalam, AL Alagappan, RB Choudary with his actor-son Jiiva, Dhananjayan, and TG Thiagarajan are some of the producers who attended the wedding.

1 / 4







Kabilan Vairamuthu, Raju Murugan, MS Bhaskar, P Suseela, Bhanupriya, Gangai Amaran, Santhana Bharathi, Thotta Tharani, Vijay Vasanth, Seeman, Thiyagu, Sathish, Swaminathan, Rajasekar Pandian, RV Udayakumar, E Ramdoss, Soundararaja, Ajay Rathnam, Chandran, Kutty Padmini, Vairamuthu, Madhan Karky, Karthik Raja, Madhan Bob, Anu Mohan, Mohan Raja, Editor Mohan, Krish, JK Ritheesh, Pyramid Natarajan, Kalyanamalai Mohan, MGR Latha, Vidharth, Stunt Silva, Keyaar, Viveka, P Madhan, Vijay Adhiraj, KS Srinivasan, Bharath, Thalapathy Dinesh, Pa Vijay, Diamond Babu, Rohini, Karthi, Sujatha Vijayakumar, Aarthi, Ganesh, Black Pandi, Ramesh Thilak, R Sundarrajan, AC Shanmugam and many other celebs from K-town took part in the wedding reception.