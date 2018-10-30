Actor Marimuthu has stirred a fresh controversy by making derogatory comments on women while defending Vairamuthu over the allegations of sexual misconduct. He was responding to a question on the National Award winning poet inviting singer Chinmayi to a hotel.

In the controversial clip, Marimuthu said, "He (Vairamuthu) called a woman to his room. What is wrong in it? If you are interested, say yes, else refuse his offer. He is a man who has hormones and it's quite natural for him to be with a girl,"

He added that the allegations will have least impact on Vairamuthu. "In three months, a new issue will come to limelight and people will forget this one", said Marimuthu, who is a good friend of Vairamuthu.

However, his comment has not gone down well with actor Siddharth, who expressed his anguish on Twitter. He wrote, "I wish this small-minded, disappointing man #Marimuthu was not part of my favourite Tamil film of the decade. A classic about equality and change! Unfortunately he always will be. This interview hurt me and so many others so much. Sad! Paavam yen #Karuppi. @Mari_selvaraj @beemji. [sic]"

Likewise, many netizens have shared their displeasure over Marimuthu's objectifying comments on women. "Yes. Marimuthu made a mark with sensitive good acting, however small his roles were. The artiste part is good. The man inside talks like a monster. If people hold such views, what is the guarantee that they will not prey on women when circumstance permits? [sic]" a social media user writes.

"If the same thing happens to his family members, what will be the response from him for the same question?. According to me He should not be part of any tamil flim from now. [sic]" another Twitter user added.

Chinmayi and a few others had recently made sexual harassment allegations on Vairamuthu.

The singer alleged that Vairamuthu, through an organiser, had invited her to his hotel years ago. She tweeted, "We sang. We went to Switzerland. We performed. Everyone left. Only my mother and I were asked to stay back. The organizer(I dont remember his name) asked me to visit Vairamuthu sir in a hotel in Lucerne.[sic]"

"I asked why. He told me to cooperate. I refused. We demanded to be sent back to India. He said 'You wont have a career!' My mother and I both put our foot down, career vendam mannum vendam. Demanded an earlier flight to India and came back. [sic]" read another tweet.