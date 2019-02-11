It is a special day in Soundarya Rajinikanth's life as she marries businessman-actor Vishagan Vanangamudi on Monday, 11 February. The couple will tie the knot in the presence of their family members, bigwigs from politics, cinema and business magnets.

Soundarya Rajinikanth will tied the knot with Vishagan as per the Hindu customs. It will be performed between 9 am and 10.30 am at The Leela Palace, MRC Nagar in Chennai. The marriage is expected to be attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami, opposition leader MK Stalin and many other people from political circle.

From the film fraternity, Rajinikanth has invited his best friend Kamal Haasan and many producers, directors and actors. It is an elaborate marriage celebration which started with the reception on Friday, 8 February. It is followed by Sangeeth and Mehendi ceremonies.

Soundarya Rajinikanth shared the cutest pictures from her mehendi ceremony on Twitter and wrote, "Blessed & grateful beyond words !!!! The three most important men in my life ... my darling father ... my angel son ... and now you my Vishagan...... [sic]" The photos can be seen below:

Also, a video from the wedding ceremony has gone viral in which Rajinikanth is seen dancing to 'Oruvan Oruvan Mudhalali' song from his blockbuster Muthu. Watch the clip here:

Both Soundarya and Vishagan are starting their new journeys in their lives after their failed marriages in the past. While the former had tied the knot with businessman Ashwin Kumar and divorced after seven years into her marriage, the latter too is said to be a divorcee.

It has to be noted that Soundarya has five-year son Ved Krishna.

1 / 3





We at, IB Times, wish the couple on starting the new chapter in their lives.