Karan Johar, who has again been accused of promoting nepotism in the industry by launching Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya Panday in Student of the Year 2 (SOTY 2), made a cryptic tweet Thursday that appears to be in response to the accusations.

KJo took to Twitter and posted some lines, suggesting that he will not justify his decision as it would be considered a sign of weakness. He even said that people who have any allegation against him can sue him, and he will deal with it legally.

"Dear justification...sometimes you are considered a sign of admission of guilt or then a sign of weakness..so you are abandoned from my life dictionary as of today! I am now replacing you with Conviction! Sue me if you like ! My lawyer Self belief is with me! [sic]," Karan tweeted.

It's not clear if the tweet is actually in regard to the trolls calling him the "baap of nepotism".

On Wednesday, Karan had shared the first look posters of Student of the Year 2, introducing the female cast of Ananya and Tara Sutari. Soon, series of comments had started pouring in, ridiculing the director of carrying forward his acts of nepotism.

Karan is one film-maker who has launched many star kids. Earlier he had marked the debut of star kids like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan in Student of the Year. Now, he is bringing Chunky Pandey's daughter Ananya into Bollywood with the second installment of the series.

Other star kids who will soon make their debut under the banner of Karan are Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak.

The entire debate of nepotism had garnered popularity after Kangana Ranaut had called Karan "flag-bearer of nepotism" during his chat show – Koffee with Karan.