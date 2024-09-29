Rakul Preet Singh chose to walk out of an interview midway when asked about father-in-law Vashu Bhagnani. Rakul, who recently got married to the Bhagnani honcho Jackky Bhagnani, chose to dodge the question and walked away. The Bhagnani family has been embroiled in controversies for a while now.

How the actress responded

After being accused of not paying salary to their employees for months to now, Pooja Entertainment accusing Netflix of monetary fraud. Vashu Bhagnani has been making quite some headlines. Now, at the IIFA, the actress was asked a question on the unpaid dues of Vashu Bhagnani and Rakul chose to walk away after saying, "Sorry".

"I think what she did was right. It's not necessary to keep answering everyone's questions," a user commented.

"She was graceful enough to dodge the question, however she could've said "sorry, next question"!! as there were other journalists too," another one wrote.

"She probably wasn't in a mood to answer other questions after this one," read a comment.

What's the controversy?

There were reports of Vashu Bhagnani and his production house owing Rs 65 lakh to the employees of his films - Mission Raniganj, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. But the producer has consistently denied these accusations. On the other hand, Vashu Bhagnani has claimed that Netflix cheated him with the money of three films - 'Hero No 1', 'Mission Raniganj' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. He added that despite streaming the film, he hasn't been paid for it by the OTT platform.

However, a Netflix spokesperson rubbished the claims and added that it is the production house that owes them money. "These claims are completely unfounded -- indeed it's Pooja Entertainment that owes Netflix money. We have a strong track record of partnership with the Indian creative community and are working with the authorities to resolve this dispute," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.