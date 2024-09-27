Vashu Bhagnani has lodged a police complaint accusing Netflix India of cheating him. The producer has accused the OTT giant of fraud to the tune of Rs 47.37 crore over film rights. However, Netflix has denied the charges levelled against it. Now, the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has started an investigation into the complaint.

Vashu Bhagnani complains of fraud

Vashu Bhagnani has claimed that Netflix cheated him with the money of three films - 'Hero No 1', 'Mission Raniganj' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. He added that despite streaming the film, he hasn't been paid for it by the OTT platform. Netflix denied the claims and has issued a statement on the controversy.

Netflix has added that it is Pooja Entertainment that owes them money. "These claims are completely unfounded -- indeed it's Pooja Entertainment that owes Netflix money. We have a strong track record of partnership with the Indian creative community and are working with the authorities to resolve this dispute," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.

The legal tussle

Senior Inspector Ravindra Avhad has now told HT that Netflix is not cooperating despite sending summons. "This amount of ₹47.37 crores is what Netflix owes to the complainant Vashu Bhagnani. But Netflix is not cooperating. We sent them two summons, but they are not appearing. They haven't replied to the letter sent to them by us. Bhagnanis came to us in April, we recorded their statements, collected the required documents. Netflix asked for some time, but aaye hi nahi. Lower level ke staff ko bhej dete hain statement ke liye, but it is Monica Shergill (Content Head, Netflix India) who should appear."