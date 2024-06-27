Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment is making headlines after a crew member took to social media and revealed that she and her team have been waiting nearly a year for their overdue wages. Frustrated by the prolonged delay the employees took to social media and shared their ordeal.

Producer Vashu Bhagnanai Pooja Entertainment's financial debt

A crew member named Ruchita Kamble took to Instagram to express disappointment and anger.

She wrote, "Not the one to ever make such posts but sometimes people need to be ousted! Seeing my team and the crew I worked with struggle day in and out to just get hold of our own hard-earned money has compelled me to make this post. Read the sheer frustration of these young girls who have beautifully stated the absolute disregard @pooja_ent has and the sheer unprofessional, unethical behaviour that we all have been tolerating for way too long (sic)".

She said, "Being dodged from one person to another just to ask for our own money which was promised to be cleared within 45-60 working days post completion which in itself is also unprofessional but the crew graciously agreed as we r a bunch driven by a passion for filmmaking. But to exploit this passion to such an extent should not be acceptable. There is no hope of getting paid but this post is to make countless others aware of these fraudulent practices by @pooja_ent @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani and vouch to not work with them. PS – Urge my friends to kindly reshare this post and ask other filmmakers to do so too. And if you are associated with any media houses who can escalate it or cover this that would be great. (sic)"

Vashu Bhagnani sells Pooja Entertainment's office to repay Rs. 250 crore after failure of Badhe Mia Chote Mia, Bell Bottom?

Following this, there were reports that Pooja Entertainment's Mumbai office is in deep debt and will have to repay debt worth Rs 250 crore, reported Bollywood Hungama, citing industry sources.

It was also reported that the production house, owned by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani, is also downsizing its operation post consecutive Box Office failures of its Badhe Mia Chote Mia, Bell Bottom, Ganapath, Mission Raniganj, etc.

According to the news report, Vashu Bhagnani had downsized the production house's workforce to recuperate the losses. The film producer had sacked almost 80% of employees and shifted Pooja Entertainment's office to a two-bedroom flat in Mumbai, reported Bollywood Hungama.

As soon as the news of Pooja Entertainment closing down surfaced online and the building being sold off surfaced on social media, Akshay Kumar was the first one to call Vashuji.

Talking about the same, Vashu Bhagnani shares, "Akshay was the first person to call me and say not worry, and let him know if there was anything to do. He lent his unconditional support. I also got calls from Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and also my old friend David Dhawan. I am really moved by everyone, they are people who stick by you."

Calling the industry his first love. He said, "I love the film industry, it is my jaan. There are still very emotional people in this industry who stick by you through thick and thin."

On lay-offs and the building being sold off

Producer Vashu Bhagnani stated that the building is undergoing redevelopment. It had been planned for a year and a half.

Pooja Entertainment is one of the oldest production companies, they have backed films like Coolie No.1 m, Hero No. 1 Bell Bottom, Biwi No. 1, Faaltu, Jawani Jaaneman, Rehan Hai Dil Mein , etc. They own some of the biggest IPs, and are into other businesses as well, including real estate.