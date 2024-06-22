The media industry is one of the booming sections across the world. Apart from the glitz, glamour and coordinating with the stars, there comes hard work and patience. While people are fascinated with media people get easy access to stars. there is always a side that people aren't aware of.

Behind every successful or non-successful movie, there is a crew of thousands of people who work tirelessly for the house. However, the industry comes with a lot of setbacks. Over the years there have been no payments in several media organisations. Employees either voice it out and speak to the management or take it to social media.

Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment is making headlines after a crew member took to social media and revealed that she and her team have been waiting nearly a year for their overdue wages. Frustrated by the prolonged delay, which was supposed to be resolved within 45-60 working days post-completion of work, they complain that they haven't been paid.

A crew member named Ruchita Kamble took to Instagram to express disappointment and anger.

She wrote, "Not the one to ever make such posts but sometimes people need to be ousted! Seeing my team and the crew I worked with struggle day in and out to just get hold of our own hard-earned money has compelled me to make this post. Read the sheer frustration of these young girls who have beautifully stated the absolute disregard @pooja_ent has and the sheer unprofessional, unethical behaviour that we all have been tolerating for way too long (sic)".

She said, "Being dodged from one person to another just to ask for our own money which was promised to be cleared within 45-60 working days post completion which in itself is also unprofessional but the crew graciously agreed as we r a bunch driven by a passion for filmmaking. But to exploit this passion to such an extent should not be acceptable. There is no hope of getting paid but this post is to make countless others aware of these fraudulent practices by @pooja_ent @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani and vouch to not work with them. PS – Urge my friends to kindly reshare this post and ask other filmmakers to do so too. And if you are associated with any media houses who can escalate it or cover this that would be great. (sic)"

After the post went viral, one more employee took to her comments section and shared that they also hadn't been paid.

The comment read, "I did a movie 2 years ago with a very well-known production house. I along with at least 100 crew members have been awaiting our payments (2-month salaries) for 2 years. Meanwhile, actor have been paid immediately because they are ACTORS. None of the producers have an answer to our question, Where is my hard-earned money? Most importantly, When can I get my hard-earned money?"

Several others came out in support and also shared how they are also facing non-payment of their hard-earned money.

A user wrote, "It's happening with me as well I'm following up on my payment and the producers don't respond to the call."

Another read, "They're indeed the worst. They think flying you to an outdoor location is enough. After that cant, even arrange food for the crew. Will even keep workers' payments on hold. Sadly, a lot depends on your HOD."

Pooja Entertainment's Jackky Bhagnani hasn't responded to the accusations of non-payments as of now.

The latest film from Pooja Entertainment, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featured Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. In the past, they have also produced movies such as Mission Raniganj, Jawaani Jaaneman, Bell Bottom and several others.